Rejoignez-nous aux rassemblements pour la Palestine

Les bombardements israéliens ont tué 212 personnes dans la bande de Gaza, dont 62 enfants. Ce qui se passe en Palestine n’est pas un conflit entre deux parties, c’est une politique illégale d’occupation et de colonisation. Partout en Belgique, des rassemblements ont lieu, en solidarité avec le peuple palestinien, mais aussi pour demander aux gouvernement de prendre des sanctions contre Israël. Nous y serons. Et vous ?
Bruxelles : samedi à 11h - Mont des arts
Liège : mardi à 15h - Place Saint-Lambert
Anvers : dimanche à 16h - Park Spoor Noord
Gand : samedi à 15h - Koning Albertpark
Vilvorde : samedi à 18h30 - Bolwerkplein
Halle : dimanche à 14h - Koning Albert 1 Park
Ninove : lundi à 14h - Oudstrijdersplein
Asse et Dilbeek : dimanche à 17h - Zellik
Tirlemont : mardi à 16h30 - Tirlemon
Zelzate : samedi à 14h - Grote Markt
Alost : samedi à 14h - Werfplein
Lommel : dimanche à 16h - Huis van de Stad
