Rejoignez-nous aux rassemblements pour la Palestine

Photo Han Soete
- 21 mai 2021

Les bombardements israéliens ont tué 212 personnes dans la bande de Gaza, dont 62 enfants. Ce qui se passe en Palestine n’est pas un conflit entre deux parties, c’est une politique illégale d’occupation et de colonisation. Partout en Belgique, des rassemblements ont lieu, en solidarité avec le peuple palestinien, mais aussi pour demander aux gouvernement de prendre des sanctions contre Israël. Nous y serons. Et vous ?

Bruxelles : samedi à 11h - Mont des arts

Informations

Liège : mardi à 15h - Place Saint-Lambert

Informations

Anvers : dimanche à 16h - Park Spoor Noord

Informations

Gand : samedi à 15h - Koning Albertpark

Informations

Vilvorde : samedi à 18h30 - Bolwerkplein

Informations

Halle : dimanche à 14h - Koning Albert 1 Park

Informations

Ninove : lundi à 14h - Oudstrijdersplein

Informations

Asse et Dilbeek : dimanche à 17h - Zellik

Informations

Tirlemont : mardi à 16h30 - Tirlemon

Informations

Zelzate : samedi à 14h - Grote Markt

Informations

Alost : samedi à 14h - Werfplein

Informations

Lommel : dimanche à 16h - Huis van de Stad

Informations

 

